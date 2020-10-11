Firefighters rescue anglers off submerged sandbar in North Vancouver's Capilano River

A group of seven men fishing on the Capilano River in North Vancouver had to be rescued by firefighters after the sandbar they were on became submerged as water in the river rose on Saturday.

The incident comes a day after officials warned anglers, kayakers and hikers about potential fluctuations in the water levels of the Capilano River after a spillway gate on the dam was taken out of service.

The dam's spillway gate was opened accidentally last week, sending a torrent of water down the canyon, sweeping away a father and son who were fishing. Rescuers found the father's body but are still searching for the missing 27-year-old.

David Dales, an assistant chief the North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services (NVFRS) said there were calls about the men on the sandbar around 9:30 a.m. PT Saturday morning to report that they were unsafe.

A team of firefighters went to where the group was, under the Highway 1 overpass on the river, and spoke to the men. Dales said they were not in distress at the time.

However, firefighters returned around 2 p.m. after the water level in the river had risen about a metre.

Firefighters from the District of North Vancouver assemble under the Highway 1 overpass on the Capilano River to help a group of seven fishermen off a submerged sandbar on Saturday, Oct 10, 2020. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Dales said "against direction" one of the men attempted to wade across the river to shore.

"And that fisherman barely survived crossing over, he went under water. He moved quite quickly along the river's edge," described Dales who was part of the team that responded.

At that time Dales and other firefighters organized a swift water rescue of the six remaining men, who he said ranged in age from 20 to 50.

No one in the group had a life jacket. Firefighters put life jackets on the men and one by one got them across to safety.

'Apologized profusely'

Dales said the men were happy to be rescued.

"They apologized profusely for endangering our firefighters to conduct this rescue," he said. "They weren't aware that the water was rising around them."

Dales said that water levels in rivers on the North Shore like the Capilano River can fluctuate widely. On Saturday there was rain north of where they men were, which resulted in the river rising, even though it was sunnier where they were.

"Even though you're on a sandbar and it's super sunny, the water is accumulating upstream and all of sudden you're stranded on a sandbar and when water is flowing, anything above your knees is quite dangerous," he said.

Dales said NVFRS firefighters conduct one to two rescues like this every year in the region.

He wants people using the river for recreation to have a life jacket and to pay attention to their surroundings and how they might be changing.