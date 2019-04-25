Firefighters in Mission battle blaze right across from fire hall

A quick response from fire crews may have stopped an fast-moving fire from spreading through a duplex in Mission, B.C.

The fire broke out at a house around 1:20 a.m. PT Thursday on 7th Avenue, directly across from Mission Fire headquarters.

Acting fire chief Norm Macleod said crews had to jump into action more quickly than usual.

"Often we have a little bit of time to travel and think about what our tasks are and what our strategies are going to be," said Macleod.

Three people have been displaced, officials said. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"It was a very aggressive fire — it was moving quickly. If it had been a little bit further away, it would have been a very challenging fire to contain."

Macleod said while first reports had indicated people were trapped in the building, all seven residents of the duplex made it out safely.

However, three residents wont be able to return home because of fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters tear off boards from the upper level of the house. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Residents forced out of their home after a fire in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mission?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mission</a> this morning. The house is right across from <a href="https://twitter.com/mission_fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mission_fire</a>’s headquarters. <a href="https://t.co/Qwu5mMnQeB">pic.twitter.com/Qwu5mMnQeB</a> —@gpsmendoza

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza