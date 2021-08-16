'Let the firefighters do their job' says B.C. official after evacuees stay behind, putting lives at risk

Thousands of properties remain under evacuation order Monday after high winds fanned dozens of wildfires across B.C., sending flames barrelling toward several communities.

Some evacuees are staying behind to protect their properties, an action officials are condemning after an incident resulted in 10 people being rescued from the White Rock Lake fire Sunday night.

Officials with the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said firefighters had to be pulled away and from controlling the blaze and put in more danger in order to save people who deliberately ignored evacuation orders.

"I think that [situation] speaks for itself. We really encourage people to gather your things and vacate the area to let the firefighters do their job. It's all about protecting lives," said the operation centres director, Brian Reardon.

The fire stretches for nearly 650 square kilometres between Kamloops and Vernon in the southern Interior and has put more than 3,000 people under evacuation order as of Monday afternoon.

Reardon confirmed Monday the White Rock Lake fire has "significantly damaged" up to 60 buildings in the Killiney Beach area, north of Kelowna on the edge of Okanagan Lake.

The White Rock Lake fire in B.C.'s southern Interior has been classified as out of control for weeks. Winds on Sunday afternoon fanned the flames of the fire. (B.C. Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Many of the structures destroyed were homes and vacation properties, as well as some rural buildings.

Wayne Carson, the regional director for the Central Okanagan and former firefighter, says most of the people staying behind have no idea what they're doing and he says it's scary to witness.

"When this fire came to Killiney Beach last night, it was rank six. You're not going to survive the rank six fire. And to even take that chance, why? You just put other people's lives at risk," he told CBC News.

Mark Healey, incident commander for the B.C. Wildfire Service, says evacuees staying behind can impede operations as firefighters might not be able to use certain tactics. It also puts the firefighters and the individuals themselves in danger.

He says firefighters often layout large-diameter hoses to prevent fire from reaching properties, this can trap people who stay behind.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is asking people to stay away from areas close to the fires to ensure the access and safety of first responders. Boaters are also being asked to avoid areas of the lake being used by air support.

Thousands of evacuations throughout province

Many of the largest and most dangerous fires are burning in the southern Interior.

Wildfires burn along the sides of Highway 5, about 60 kilometres south of Merritt B.C. on Sunday. (David P. Ball/CBC News)

Sunday night, the City of Armstrong, about 75 kilometres north of Kelowna, issued an evacuation alert for the entire community of roughly 5,000 as the White Rock Lake fire burned about 20 kilometres outside of town.

Another wildfire of concern caused "limited damage" in West Kelowna, to the south, due to the separate Mount Law fire. As of Monday afternoon, over 3,000 people in the area were on evacuation alert, preparing to leave their homes at any given moment.

The entire city of Merritt is also on evacuation alert after the July Mountain and Brook Creek fire merged Sunday. The fires also resulted in the closing of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt on Sunday night. It remained closed as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire.

To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management B.C. website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.