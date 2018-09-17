Fire tornado video shows B.C. crew battling to save equipment from wind and flames

A video posted to Instagram shows an unreal scene of a fire tornado pulling the hoses of a wildfire crew high into the air.

Warning: video contains profanity

Firefighter Mary Schidlowsky shot and posted the video of the Aug. 18 fire tornado which unfolded southwest of Vanderhoof, B.C., near Chutanli Lake, and reached almost 200 feet (60 metres) in height.

"Fire tornado destroyed our line. It threw burning logs across our guard for 45 minutes and pulled our hose 100 plus ft. in the air before melting it," she wrote in the post. "That's definitely a first."

B.C. Wildfire information officer Forrest Tower said the fire tornado was caused by the heat rising off the wildfire in combination with extreme high winds that day.

"It's like a dust devil or a fire whirl — it sucks in the debris and that's what makes it a fire tornado," he said.

"They do happen but they are very rare. It's kind of cool she was able to capture one on video."

