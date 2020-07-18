Fire tears through apartment building in Langley, B.C.

A large fire in an apartment complex in Langley has left several people without homes this weekend.

Langley City Fire Rescue Service was called to the building in the 19700 block of 56th Avenue at about 6:05 p.m. on Friday, according to Fire Chief Rory Thompson.

Even as crews were pulling out of the station they could see a thick column of black smoke in the sky, and they called for backup, Thompson said. By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the fire had engulfed the third floor of the building and flames were shooting out of the roof.

"We haven't had a fire like this in the City of Langley for a couple of years, fortunately," he said.

City of Langley firefighters work to extinguish the flames. (Curtis Kreklau)

There are 59 units in the building, but there are no reports of any injuries from the fire, according to Thompson.

He said sections of the front of the building have collapsed, and an assessment will have to be done to make sure the structure is stable before anyone goes inside to investigate the cause.

In all, 30 firefighters from both the City and Township of Langley were needed to bring the fire under control.