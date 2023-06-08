Fire-related deaths continue to rise in B.C., says new report from fire commissioner

The latest annual report from the Office of the Fire Commissioner in B.C. shows a continued alarming rise in the number of fire-related deaths in the province and measures needed to prevent them.

"One death is one death too many," said B.C. Fire Commissioner Brian Godlonton at a news conference Thursday to discuss the continued rise in fire-related deaths in B.C. and new initiatives.

According to the 2022 annual report released this week, there were 86 fire-related deaths across the province in 2022, up from 28 in 2018. It's an increase of 207 per cent. Over the past year, there was a 46 per cent increase in fire-related deaths from more than 9,000 reported fires across the province.

"We are having too many fires, and too many people are losing their lives in structure fires when those fires could be prevented," said Godlonton.

Not enough working smoke alarms

For the past several years, Godlonton has been using his office to try to raise awareness over the increase in fires and deaths, many of which resulted from open flames like candles in homes, smoking or inattentive cooking.

The trend, according to Godlonton, has much to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused people to spend more time in their homes.

He said the greatest single factor to help prevent deaths from residential fires was to ensure homes have working smoke alarms

In 2022, only 45 percent of reported structure fires had a working smoke alarm, according to the annual report.

"We need to change that," said Godlonton.

The annual report said working smoke alarms can reduce the risk of fire deaths by 50 per cent.

On Thursday, the province announced $1.6 million in funding for a new campaign to help educate people about proper smoke-alarm use and reducing fire risks.

It will partner with the B.C. Injury Research and Prevention Unit (BCIRPU) to promote community fire-risk reduction, including a comprehensive smoke-alarm social marketing campaign planned for this fall.

"I'm urging everyone to test their smoke alarms at least once every six months to keep their home and family safe," said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth in a statement.

Community-based fire dashboard

The province has also partnered with Statistics Canada to build what it's calling a Community Fire-Risk Reduction Dashboard, which will be rolled out throughout the province in the next few weeks.

It provides statistical and geographical information to help B.C.'s fire services identify areas in communities at greatest risk of home fires.

"The dashboard will help with targeted risk reduction for populations within our communities, which are over-represented in fire death and injury statistics," said Larry Thomas, the fire chief for the City of Surrey, in a statement.

A fire in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside neighbourhood in March 2023. The Officer of the Fire Commissioner of B.C. says in 2022, there were 398 fires at encampments, five injuries, and 2 deaths. (Karl Hartlen)

Still, the 2022 annual report depicts a continued bleak outlook despite all the advocacy.

"[The year] 2023 will be another challenging year, particularly given the number of reported fire-related injuries and deaths in the first quarter," it read.

In the first quarter this year, there have been 17 reported deaths, with a further five still being investigated, which could bring the total to 22.

By comparison, there were 11 fire-related deaths with eight pending death investigations in the first quarter of 2022.