Fire spreads from construction site to nearby townhouses in Vancouver

A large fire that began in an apartment building under construction has spread to neighbouring townhouses in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood.

According to Assistant Chief Brian Bertuzzi of Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, the blaze had already engulfed three floors in the development at West 62nd Avenue and Columbia Street when firefighters arrived. Within five minutes, it had gone to a third alarm.

Bertuzzi said the heat allowed the fire to spread to the townhouse complex to the west.

"Everybody has been evacuated and accounted for," he said at 6:40 p.m.

Photos from the scene show large flames shooting into the sky from the building under construction.