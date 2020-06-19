Fire spreads from construction site to nearby townhouses in Vancouver
A large fire that began in an apartment building under construction has spread to neighbouring townhouses in Vancouver’s Marpole neighbourhood.
Marpole blaze is a three-alarm fire, assistant fire chief says
A large fire that began in an apartment building under construction has spread to neighbouring townhouses in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood.
According to Assistant Chief Brian Bertuzzi of Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, the blaze had already engulfed three floors in the development at West 62nd Avenue and Columbia Street when firefighters arrived. Within five minutes, it had gone to a third alarm.
Bertuzzi said the heat allowed the fire to spread to the townhouse complex to the west.
"Everybody has been evacuated and accounted for," he said at 6:40 p.m.
Photos from the scene show large flames shooting into the sky from the building under construction.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.