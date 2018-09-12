Intense fire at Langley wood-recycling facility likely to burn for at least another day

A large fire at a wood waste recycling facility in Langley, B.C., was still burning Wednesday morning, 36 hours after it ignited.

The blaze started on Monday at Cloverdale Fuel Ltd.'s property, east of the Golden Ears Bridge on 102b Avenue.

The Township of Langley Fire Department says it received calls of smoke in the area just before 10 p.m. PT.

They arrived to find fire making its way through a pile of wood waste 60 metres high and 240 metres long.

"We can't extinguish it. It's just too hot, too big. So, we're just controlling it, letting it burn, but trying to control the rate that it burns," said platoon captain Doug Simpson.

"I would imagine we're at least another 24 to 36 hours here depending on how quickly the pile burns."

Fire crews douse debris in water as excavators move wood away from the fire. (Cory Correia/CBC News)

Simpson says the pile of wood debris is made up of lumber, logs, roots, stumps and pallets intended to be turned into hog fuel and bark mulch.

He says the cause of the fire is unknown.

Simpson says there is no risk to neighbouring buildings or the public, except for some possible irritation from the smoke.

He says no one has been injured as a result of the fire.

