Fire in Coquitlam park reveals evidence of suspicious death

A woman is in custody after police say they found evidence of a suspicious death after being called to assist the Coquitlam Fire Department with a small fire in Minnekhada Regional Park Tuesday morning just after 6:15 a.m.

The area surrounding the crime scene in the 4000-block of Quarry Road will remain cordoned off for a significant amount of time, according to investigators.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to work with the Coquitlam RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.

Police say they will not be releasing any more information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1‐877‐551‐IHIT (4448) or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477).