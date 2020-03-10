Fire in Coquitlam park reveals evidence of suspicious death
A woman has been arrested after RCMP were called to Minnikhada Regional Park early Tuesday morning
A woman is in custody after police say they found evidence of a suspicious death after being called to assist the Coquitlam Fire Department with a small fire in Minnekhada Regional Park Tuesday morning just after 6:15 a.m.
The area surrounding the crime scene in the 4000-block of Quarry Road will remain cordoned off for a significant amount of time, according to investigators.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in to work with the Coquitlam RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.
Police say they will not be releasing any more information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1‐877‐551‐IHIT (4448) or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.