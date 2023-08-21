Public urged to stop tampering with firefighting equipment

Officials, including B.C. Premier David Eby, are urging the public to stop tampering with firefighting equipment.

A large number of pumps, hoses, sprinklers and one ATV have been taken or moved over the past two days in Scotch Creek and other nearby communities, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS).

"We'll put the best possible understanding on this that people think they're helping. They are not," Eby said at a Monday news conference.

"The equipment is put there for a reason, and when it's not there when the firefighters go to get it, that is a big problem."

Forrest Tower, an Information officer with the BCWS, said an unusual amount of equipment has gone missing in these communities over Saturday and Sunday, causing crews to have to set up gear multiple times.

WATCH | Premier David Eby says people are not helping when they move firefighting equipment:

Premier David Eby decries firefighting equipment removal Duration 0:33 Premier David Eby says tampering with or moving equipment vital to firefighting efforts to different locations is hampering the ability of wildfire fighters to do their job.

Several additional pumps were moved, and one was taken on Monday, said Tower.

He says most of the missing equipment has not yet been found.

"We don't want that to be the focus of first responders. We want them to be able to be focused on firefighting," he said.

Hoses, sprinklers and ATV all missing

The missing gear includes at least 15 sets of equipment, which each contain multiple pumps, hoses and sprinklers, according to BCWS information officer Forrest Tower. An ATV was also stolen.

Equipment was taken mostly in the communities of Scotch Creek and Celista, where wildfires have destroyed properties and forced people from their homes. Other pieces have also been stolen from the nearby communities of Magna Bay and Lee Creek, says Tower.

Watch | B.C. Wildfire Service says missing equipment could hamper ability to fight fires:

Critical firefighting equipment stolen, says wildfire information officer Duration 1:40 Various firefighting gear has been repeatedly moved and stolen in the Shuswap region over the last two days, according to B.C. Wildfire Service information officer Forrest Tower.

"It is not OK what's happening," said Tower. "It could get to the point where we're not able to work in that area."

In one location on a bridge near Scotch Creek, Tower said crews had to replace a full gear setup four times in the last two days.

Garbage being thrown at firefighters

But despite the heightened police presence, Tower says firefighters are still facing incidents with members of the public.

"We're having garbage thrown at fire trucks as they're trying to work in that area," Tower said Monday on the CBC's BC Today.

John MacLean, risk manager officer in the district's emergency operations centre, says the district is working with the RCMP to maintain order in evacuated areas.

"I find it very regretful, very sad that people would steal equipment that was intended to protect somebody's home, somebody's business," said MacLean.

Derek Sutherland, director of the emergency operations centre for the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District, told CBC's The Early Edition that he was "gobsmacked" by the thefts, and noted that the repeated thefts of sprinklers from the wooden bridge on the Squilax-Anglemont Road are particularly troubling.

"This bridge has to have that protection on it for the recovery of this area," Sutherland said.

He added that officials believe the stolen equipment is being taken so it can be used to protect private property.

"I understand people are naturally concerned about their home and they're panicked, and they're making decisions that aren't really rational. I think that's what we're seeing," Sutherland said.

RCMP confirmed officers are present in the area and are patrolling, but have not yet provided any further information regarding the BCWS reports of thefts. It said it had increased its presence.

"If you choose to remain on your private property and witness any criminal activity, we urge you to report it immediately to the RCMP," it said in a joint news release involving two regional districts and the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Tower urged the public to contact local fire crew members if they have concerns about where equipment is placed or how it is being used.

He added that even if certain gear appears not to be in use, it may be set up for a reason but not currently running, as is the case with inactive sprinklers.

Tower said almost all of the wildfire service's equipment is currently deployed, and the gear being taken now means there will be fewer supplies available to fight wildfires later in the summer.

"We might have to stop putting new stuff up," said Tower.