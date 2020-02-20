Fire forces evacuation of Chemainus Secondary School

Between 200 and 300 students and staff at Chemainus Secondary School were safely evacuated around 9 a.m. this morning, after a structure fire was reported on the second floor.

The Cowichan Valley School District's director of communications, Mike Russell, says the cause and extent of the damage still unknown.

"When the fire department went in they encountered heavy smoke upstairs, but they were able to combat the fire and put it out," said Russell.

A release from the school said classes Thursday and Friday have been cancelled. Buses began arriving at the school at 11 a.m. to take students home via their regular routes.

District staff remain at the school waiting to assess the damage.