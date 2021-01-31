Fire destroys 147-year-old church in Lax Kw'alaams First Nation on B.C.'s North Coast

A fire has destroyed a 147-year-old church in a remote Indigenous community outside of Prince Rupert, B.C., early Saturday morning.

Dawn Roberts, director in charge of B.C. RCMP communications, said emergency services were called shortly after 5:30 a.m. to the Grace United Church in the Lax Kw'alaams First Nations community on B.C.'s North Coast.

Roberts said the church is a historic landmark that's significant to many people in the community, and the fire damage was extensive.

No injuries have been reported. RCMP suspect the cause as suspicious.

The church was established in 1874 and was rebuilt after a fire in 1934.