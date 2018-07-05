Skip to Main Content
Fire damages popular restaurant in Kitsilano, Vancouver

A fire broke out in a row of businesses on Vancouver's West Side on Thursday morning, damaging a popular Mexican restaurant.

Smoke started billowing out of the Topanga Cafe on 4th Avenue around 5 a.m. PT

Mike Laanela · CBC News ·
Fire broke out in a block of buildings on West 4th in Kitsilano early Thursday. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Smoke started billowing out of a block of buildings containing the Topanga Cafe, near the corner of West 4th Avenue and MacDonald Street in Kitsilano, around 5 a.m. PT, according to Devon McGuire, who lives in a neighbouring building.

"We were just sleeping and I woke to the smell of smoke and I heard fire alarms," said McGuire."And so I went out on to our patio and could smell the smoke, so I went back in and said: 'We've got to get out of here.'"

About 50 firefighters were called out to fight the stubborn fire to stop it from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

A surrounding stretch of West 4th Avenue has been closed to traffic by police as firefighters remained on the scene Thursday morning. Buses have been rerouted to West Broadway.

Many residents of neighbouring buildings were forced out of their homes by the smoke, but there are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage has not yet been released and firefighters said they don't yet know exactly where it started.

With files from Tina Lovgreen

