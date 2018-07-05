Fire damages popular restaurant in Kitsilano, Vancouver

A fire broke out in a row of businesses on Vancouver's West Side on Thursday morning, damaging a popular Mexican restaurant.

Smoke started billowing out of a block of buildings containing the Topanga Cafe, near the corner of West 4th Avenue and MacDonald Street in Kitsilano, around 5 a.m. PT, according to Devon McGuire, who lives in a neighbouring building.

"We were just sleeping and I woke to the smell of smoke and I heard fire alarms," said McGuire."And so I went out on to our patio and could smell the smoke, so I went back in and said: 'We've got to get out of here.'"

The wind has changed directions and smoke which was billowing into the sky now masking several blocks. Police asking people to move out. <a href="https://t.co/vOYYYLwZrH">pic.twitter.com/vOYYYLwZrH</a> —@tinalovgreen

About 50 firefighters were called out to fight the stubborn fire to stop it from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

A surrounding stretch of West 4th Avenue has been closed to traffic by police as firefighters remained on the scene Thursday morning. Buses have been rerouted to West Broadway.

Many residents of neighbouring buildings were forced out of their homes by the smoke, but there are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage has not yet been released and firefighters said they don't yet know exactly where it started.

So sad about Topanga. My mom used to take me there for special lunches almost 30 years ago when when I went to General Gordon. —@miraoreck

Ah, darn. My first enchilada entree at Topanga was in 1980. My last in 2017. Each and every one in between was a treat. My condolences to Andrew and staff with sincere appreciation for all the delicious meals and memories <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OriginalWestside?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OriginalWestside</a> <a href="https://t.co/HphCQvp7em">https://t.co/HphCQvp7em</a> —@bryanmavrow

Sad to hear this. We moved the legendary Black Swan Records to the corner of 4th/Bayswater in '77 - I was there until '90. <a href="https://twitter.com/coastaljazz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@coastaljazz</a> started there '85/86. Amazing that Topanga has been there all along. Many chicken enchiladas back in the day. Hope damage isn't devestating. <a href="https://t.co/nsHpVBKaqy">https://t.co/nsHpVBKaqy</a> —@ken_pickering

