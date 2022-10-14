Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Firefighters respond to wildfire in West Vancouver near Cypress Falls Park

Firefighters in West Vancouver are responding to what they describe as a wildfire in the Caulfield neighbourhood on the lower slopes of Cypress Falls Park.

Smoke from fire in densely wooded neighbourhood is visible from Vancouver

The Canadian Press ·
Smoke from a wildfire in West Vancouver is seen from Bowen Island on Friday morning. (Jess Linzey/CBC)

Firefighters in West Vancouver, B.C., are responding to what they describe as a wildfire in the Caulfield neighbourhood on the lower slopes of Cypress Falls Park.

West Vancouver Fire Rescue Duty Chief Matt Furlot said crews responded at around 7 a.m. PT.

He said crews were trying to pinpoint the exact location of the fire and the best way to access the flames.

The neighbourhood is a densely wooded area with many homes and businesses.

Smoke from the fire could be seen across much of Vancouver.

Conditions across the Lower Mainland remain extremely dry, with less than 20 millimetres of rain recorded in the area since early July.

