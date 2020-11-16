Fire at Burnaby Hospital temporarily closes emergency department

Burnaby Hospital's emergency department is temporarily closed after a fire broke out around 10:15 Sunday night, causing extensive damage and forcing patients and staff to evacuate the building.

In a written statement Monday, Fraser Health said the emergency department isn't damaged, but the closure has been put in place to focus on ensuring the safety of current patients and staff.

It also said 18 patients have been transferred to other hospitals throughout the health authority's region due to an impact on air quality in some areas of the hospital.

Assistant Fire Chief Dave Younger says the fire originated on the second floor of the north wing.

It required a full response from the Burnaby Fire Department, including 17 trucks and 58 firefighters.

"That's just about the entire department at that time," said Younger.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the north wing at Burnaby Hospital Sunday night. (CBC News/Ryan Stelting)

There were no injuries, but Younger said many people were displaced.

"They ended up ... shuttling people to other hospitals. And sheltering in place in the south part of the building and moving beds into hallways and whatever they could to accommodate," said Younger.

The north wing consists of six floors, he says, and the majority of them received extensive smoke and water damage.

Video from the scene shows patients in blankets and masks being escorted out of the building.

Fraser Health asks anyone who requires urgent care to visit neighbouring hospital emergency departments and the Edmonds Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Burnaby for the time being.