3rd suspicious fire in Delta in 3 months

A fire that destroyed a commercial building in the Delta community of Tsawwassen on New Year's Day may be arson.



Delta police spokeswoman Cris Leykauf says based on the evidence collected so far, police are treating the origin of the fire as suspicious.



Police say the fire in the two-storey commercial medical-dental building was reported at about 4 a.m. on Jan. 1.



The building, which is across the street from the Tsawwassen firehall, was completely gutted.





Leykauf says police understand residents may be concerned after two other suspicious fires destroyed or damaged three empty homes last October.



She says any links to the earlier fires and the latest blaze remains to be determined and police are hoping people will come forward with photos, videos or tips from the hours around the fire.



