Is a Silver Alert the best way to find missing seniors?

When a senior with dementia goes missing, could a Silver Alert help find them quickly?

Advocates like Sam Noh believe a system similar to Amber Alerts for missing children could get potentially life-saving information out to as many people as possible through smart phones, email, radio and TV networks.

Noh's father, Shin Noh, was just 64 when he went for a walk in Sept. 2013 in Coquitlam, B.C., and never returned. It took a day or two for word to spread about his dad's disappearance, said Noh. Once it did, he heard that people had seen his dad in the first day, but didn't know to report it.

"The changes of survival, decreases after 24 hours. If we had the Silver Alert program we could quickly spread that information about the disappearance," Noh told CBC's All Points West.

Noh's disappearance inspired a private member's bill aimed at creating a Silver Alert in BC in 2014, but the bill failed although it exists in other jurisdictions.

Getting the word out

Twice this month, seniors with Alzheimer's disease have gone missing while walking in Greater Victoria, B.C. In both cases, Saanich Police used Facebook, Twitter, and traditional press releases to spread the word. Both were found safely with the help of search and rescue.

Det. Staff Sgt. Chris Horsley says it's hard to compare those situations to the ones that trigger Amber Alerts.

Shin Ik Noh has never been found, after going out for a walk in Sept. 2013. The Coquitlam, B.C. man had Alzheimer's disease when he disappeared. (CBC)

"Often, all we have to go on is identity, and potentially a photo," says Horsley. "The circumstances that would lead to alert are very different also."

He says that Amber Alerts generally involve car descriptions and licence plates which are concrete clues. A photo or a standard physical description offers less information.

Yet families of people with dementia have time to prepare recent photos, descriptions of clothes and even videos that could help identify a missing loved ones.

Preparing and preventing

Debra Sheets, professor of nursing at the University of Victoria, is in favour of the Silver Alert. She says it could help find missing seniors in those crucial first 24 hours.

But since there's no alert system in B.C., she says it's key for families of seniors who are prone to wandering to make use of technology including sensors on doors that sound when opened or GPS trackers in shoes or bracelets.

With files from All Points West