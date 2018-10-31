Find trick-or-treating hotspots in Vancouver with this CBC map

Planning your Halloween candy route? You might want to check out this 2017 data analyzed by CBC Vancouver and SFU City Program trick-or-treat count survey.

No guarantees that the same hotspots will prevail, but at least it might spark some ideas.

Basically, the more Halloween "spooktacular" the home was, the more likely it was to report more than 300 trick-or-treaters.

The most popular neighbourhoods of 2017

Douglas Park , near Cambie Street and King Edward Avenue in Vancouver, reported the highest numbers of trick-or-treaters. Some households said more than 1,200 children came knocking.

Trinity Street in East Vancouver, known for its Halloween and Christmas festivities, was another hot spot, with several houses reporting more than 1,000 trick-or treaters.

In Surrey's Clayton community, several houses near Fraser Highway and 188th Street also reported more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters.

With files from Tara Carman