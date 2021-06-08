Financial assistance available for B.C. regions hit hard by early June flooding

Disaster financial assistance is now available for British Columbians in some parts of the province that were impacted by flooding in early June.

More than 100 property owners were evacuated between June 2 and 7 as water levels in the Skeena River reached up to 2.7 metres, according to officials.

After evacuation orders were lifted on June 7, officials reported 47 homes and buildings had been damaged.

The financial assistance is available for residents, tenants, small businesses, charitable organizations and local governments that were unable to access insurance.

Recreational properties are not eligible.

Residents of the City of Terrace, Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine, Kispiox Band Council, Kitwanga Band Council, Sik-e-Dakh First Nation and Kitselas First Nation are all eligible for funding.

According to the province, applicants can receive up to 80 per cent of the total amount eligible for damage that exceeds $1,000, to a maximum of $300,000.

Applications for funding must be submitted before Sept. 23, 2021.