Film explores lives of five kids who have their own ideas of gender

Beauty is a short film by Christina Willings that explores how children of varying gender identities see the world and themselves.

When Willings began filming, the youngest subject was seven and the oldest was 17.

Willings followed five children for two years to witness their journey and share who they are from their own perspective.

One girl in the film says she's often mistaken for being a boy, because she does "boy" things like martial arts.

Lili loves martial arts and sports (Christina Willings)

Tru Wilson, who identifies as transgender, fought and won for her right to use a female washroom.

Tru fought and won the right to attend Catholic school and use the bathroom for girls. (Christina Willings)

Another teen identifies as gender fluid, and chooses to go with what their impulse is day to day.

"There is such a purity with which they feel who they are in the world," Willings told Our Vancouver host Gloria Macarenko.

"They are so authentic and that just seemed to express something really really beautiful about being human and allowing ourselves full humanity," said Willings.

She used interviews and animation in the 23-minute film to tell the story.

There are no real life reenactments, just cartoons to illustrate the experiences and feelings.

Beauty will be screened as part of the Queer Film Festival Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. at the SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts.