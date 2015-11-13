Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium.

"...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's governing body has agreed to accept the city's candidacy," it said.

B.C. Place is owned by the province. Vancouver could host between three to five games if selected, according to earlier reports. Toronto and Edmonton are also potential host Canadian cities.

Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, told CBC the estimated cost of hosting games was between $240 million and $260 million. She said FIFA was aiming to announce the list of successful bidders next month.

In 2018, then B.C. tourism minister Lisa Beare said officials looking into a bid were unable to clarify how much the province would be expected to contribute to the cost of hosting. Beare said the terms presented by the committee included FIFA being able to unilaterally change the stadium agreement at any point.

But Mark said the pandemic has prompted Premier John Horgan to mandate her ministry to support the tourism and sport sector's recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

"Hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 would serve as a beacon for B.C.'s tourism industry, as it recovers from an incredibly challenging two years," she said.

Last month, Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced Vancouver would put up to $5 million toward a provincial bid to bring 2026 World Cup games to the city, more than tripling the $1.5 million the city spent hosting women's 2015 World Cup games in Vancouver.

The 2026 tournament will bring together 48 nations, up from 32 in the men's 2022 Qatar World Cup, which starts in November.

Sixty of the total 80 matches in 2026 are expected to be played in the U.S., with Canada and Mexico hosting 10 each.

Canada's men's soccer team recently qualified for this year's World Cup. As a host nation, Canada receives automatic entry into the 2026 tournament.