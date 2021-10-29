Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

6 people rushed to hospital, 2 by air ambulance as fiery crash closes B.C.'s Coquihalla highway

Six people have been rushed to hospital, including two in critical condition, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway Friday morning.

2 patients airlifted in critical condition following multi-vehicle crash on snowy highway

CBC News ·
RCMP report serious injuries after a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway near Merritt, on October 29, 2021 (Submitted by eyewitness)

Six people have been rushed to hospital, including two in critical condition, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway Friday morning.

Witnesses tell CBC news a semi-trailer heading north crossed both lanes of Highway 5 near Larson Hill, just before 11 a.m.

A pickup truck hit the cab of the semi. A small passenger car then hit the back of the pickup truck's flatdeck and caught fire, according to an eyewitness.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says two air ambulances were dispatched to the scene, along with five paramedic ground crews.

BCEHS says paramedics transported six patients from the scene. It says two people were airlifted to hospital in critical condition. Four others were taken to hospital with serious injuries by ground ambulance.

Fire crews and police are also attending.

Heavy snow has been falling on the highway through the morning.

Drivers describe conditions as slushy and sloppy.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions near Merritt, B.C., as the emergency response and accident investigation continues. 

Drive B.C. is warning travellers to expect major delays and to use an alternative route.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now