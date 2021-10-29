Six people have been rushed to hospital, including two in critical condition, after a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway Friday morning.

Witnesses tell CBC news a semi-trailer heading north crossed both lanes of Highway 5 near Larson Hill, just before 11 a.m.

A pickup truck hit the cab of the semi. A small passenger car then hit the back of the pickup truck's flatdeck and caught fire, according to an eyewitness.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says two air ambulances were dispatched to the scene, along with five paramedic ground crews.

BCEHS says paramedics transported six patients from the scene. It says two people were airlifted to hospital in critical condition. Four others were taken to hospital with serious injuries by ground ambulance.

Fire crews and police are also attending.

At the top of Larson Hill heading north. We've been stopped for about 20 minutes now. Snowing heavily. No traffic heading south bound either. <a href="https://t.co/ipfAloQyWx">pic.twitter.com/ipfAloQyWx</a> —@JavaJudeInBC

Heavy snow has been falling on the highway through the morning.

Drivers describe conditions as slushy and sloppy.

The Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions near Merritt, B.C., as the emergency response and accident investigation continues.

Drive B.C. is warning travellers to expect major delays and to use an alternative route.