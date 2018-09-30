Fiddling around: band of seniors hit the recording studio in new documentary

When Janalee Budge's father, Larry Guenther, was 15, he used to ride to his band's shows on his Harley Davidson with a giant cello strapped to the back of the bike.

Now, Guenther is 87, and he plays in a new band, travelling to gigs on a scooter with a different instrument — a banjo — sitting in the back basket.

Budge, a Vancouver-based filmmaker, premiered her short documentary The Happiness Tour this week in her hometown of Vernon, B.C. The 10-minute film follows her dad and his eight band mates as they take part in their first recording session.

"I always knew that my dad was a super awesome guy," Budge told Daybreak South host Chris Walker. "But when he started playing in this band … I knew I had to find a way to make a film about them."

All nine of the musicians are in their 80s and 90s, and are part of a band called The Happy Music Makers. They tour to local senior centres throughout the Okanagan.

Budge says she was awestruck by the band members' happiness and outgoing attitudes.

"They're just the most hilarious group of people that you can imagine."

Kay Meger is 95-years-old and plays the Hawaiian guitar in The Happy Music Makers. (The Happiness Tour)

Bringing together generations

Budge paired The Happy Music Makers with millennial audio engineering students for the film. Most of the documentary takes place at the Centre for Arts and Technology in Kelowna during the group's collaborative recording session with the students.

Budge says she wanted to expose a wider audience to the upbeat band of seniors.

She says young people have limited exposure to the stories of older people because many seniors don't use social media. Bringing together the young sound engineers and elder musicians was a way to change that, according to Budge.

"I feel like in our digital age, seniors have sort of lost their ability to tell stories ... I wanted to find a way where it was interesting to millennials too."

The film is short and sweet, with a little drama and plenty of laughs, says Budge. Leading up to and during the recording session, some members of the band battled blood sugar level spikes and hearing-aid malfunctions. One of the band members even fell down during the session. Luckily, he was okay.

The Happy Music Makers features a spectrum of instruments, including fiddles, harmonicas and guitars. They may not be the tightest band, Budge told the CBC, but they sure are having a good time.

"They're so happy … millennials are so stressed out and think that life is a disaster. [Seniors], despite all their ailments, have this lust for life. That was definitely one of the things I wanted to uncover."

Larry Guenther, filmmaker Janalee Budge's father, plays banjo in a musical group of seniors called The Happy Music Makers. (The Happiness Tour)

With files from Daybreak South.