Few answers from Canucks about split with Trevor Linden

The Vancouver Canucks offered few answers about the departure of former president Trevor Linden the day after the split was announced.

Coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning spoke only of surprise at the move which saw the beloved former player leave the team's hockey operations department after four seasons.

"I didn't know of any major disagreements between [Linden and owner Francesco Aquilini]," Benning said during a conference call with reporters.

"It's not up to me and Jim to sit here and tell you what happened, because we don't really know the specifics," Green added.

Aquilini was not made available Thursday but speculation was rampant in the press, on social media and on the street that a falling out between Aquilini and Linden was what led to the parting of ways.

Aquilini issued a series of tweets Wednesday praising the efforts of his now former president, but one tweet stuck out in particular.

"Everybody needs to be united behind the same vision and pulling in the same direction," Aquilini tweeted, leading some to speculate he and Linden weren't on the same page about how to best rebuild the team, which only made the playoffs once with Linden at the helm.

'Something missing'

Among them is Daily Hive sports editor Rob Williams who said it's "hard to believe" the departure was as amicable as the team claims.

"If you read between the lines, it does seem like there was something missing," Williams said.

He said when Linden and Benning would do media appearances, there was a bit of a disconnect.

"You'd have to assume that now ownership is on the same page with Jim Benning. They gave him a contract extension," he explained. "Now, are they on the right page? That's the big question."

Williams thinks fans are looking for a complete rebuild of the team, but the front office has been reluctant to do that, pursuing free agents instead of focusing on younger players.

Benning, speaking to reporters, said drafting and developing young players has always been the focus for the Canucks.

When he asked if it was possible the team would be back in a place to compete for the playoffs in three years, he said he believed it would be.

Green said the goal for this season is to see improvement from his players and competition for roster spots.

With files from Alex Migdal and Ethan Sawyer

