Few answers about what happened to Kelowna mother and daughters 1 year after alleged domestic homicide

One year after the death of Kelowna, B.C., mother Clara Forman and her daughters Karina, 7, and Yesenia, 8, neighbours and friends are searching for answers to what could have happened that led to their deaths in a quiet duplex near the end of a cul-de-sac.

Clara's husband Jacob Forman is accused in the killings just days before Christmas 2017.

A year after the tragedy, people living in the quiet neighbourhood still feel a sense of shock and grief.

Next door neighbour Sean Agnew remembers the cheerful young girls his five-year-old son played with in his backyard.

"Beautiful little girls. It's such a shame," he said, recalling the joy his family shared with the girls, who often came over for meals.

"They would have had such an amazing life, I'm sure. They would have gone far. They were very smart and caring."

Clara Forman lived in this home in Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood with her daughters Karina and Yesenia and husband Jacob (Brady Strachan / CBC)

The girls were home-schooled, Agnew said and very well-mannered.

Colby McKee-Lanchick lives directly across the street.

He too developed a bond with the children in the year or so the Forman family lived on the street.

"They were always friendly. They always had a smile on their faces," McKee-Lanchick said. "They always had joy and would always run over and give you a hug. They were the friendliest kids in the world."

Both men say the lack of answers about what led to their deaths is troubling.

Sean Agnew remembers Clara Forman's daughters, Karina and Yesenia, who played with his 5-year-old son after school and on weekends (Brady Strachan /CBC)

Daughters' deaths allegedly premeditated

There have been few details from the RCMP since charges were laid against Jacob Forman.

In March, the two second degree murder charges related to Karina and Yesenia were upgraded to first degree murder, which means investigators believe their deaths were premeditated.

Forman is still facing a second degree murder charge in connection with the death of his wife.

The 35-year-old has had several brief court appearances since his arrest.

He usually appears stone-faced, registering little emotion as he attends by video link from the Okanagan Correctional Center in Oliver.

This summer, Forman changed lawyers, but he has yet to register a plea.

Clara Forman's friends and coworkers at the Kelowna fitness gym she worked at are also grieving.

Clara was originally from Mexico and had been married to her husband for about a decade, according to her Facebook page.

'A wonderful mother, daughter, sister, wife and friend'

Earlier this month a few dozen people stood together at a candlelight vigil to remember Clara, Karina and Yesenia.

"Tragedy makes us realize how very short and precious life can be," said former colleague Colleen Loewen in an email.

"A wonderful mother, daughter, sister, wife and friend, Clara took every opportunity to enjoy life and also to share that joy with others."

Jacob Forman's next court appearance is Jan. 22, 2018.