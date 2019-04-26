Ferries cancelled as wind warnings issued for parts of Metro Vancouver

Heavy winds across the South Coast have caused headaches for passengers on BC Ferries.

Adverse conditions and a mechanical problem have forced cancellations of the Coastal Renaissance, which travels from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay.

The 8 a.m. sailing on the Queen of New Westminster out of Swartz Bay was unable to dock at Tsawwassen and had to make the return trip to the island instead. There, passengers were asked to back off the boat.

The 10:15 a.m. sailing from Nanaimo to Tsawwassen has also been cancelled, as has the 12:15 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Nanaimo.

BC Ferries is asking passengers to check its website for the most updated information on current sailings.

The wind beached a boat in Kitsilano on Saturday morning. (Submitted by Ron Wannamaker)

Warnings in effect

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for parts of Metro Vancouver.

The special weather statement is in effect for the city of Vancouver, including Burnaby and New Westminster, Metro Vancouver, including Richmond and Delta, and the North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

The statement says the passage of a "vigorous front" will cause strong northwesterly winds of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour to funnel down the Georgia Strait.

The wind is expected to last throughout the day, but will subside in the early evening.

Environment Canada is warning the wind may down power lines and trees.