Ferries cancelled as wind, extreme cold warnings come into effect across B.C.

Weather warnings and special weather statements are in effect for nearly every part of B.C. on Saturday, from powerful winds, to extreme cold temperatures.

Wind warnings are in effect for Metro Vancouver, including the city of Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Richmond and Delta.

According to Environment Canada, areas of Metro Vancouver, Richmond, Delta and Tsawwassen can expect wind gusts of 90 kilometres per hour near the water, and winds of 50 kilometres per hour gusting to 70 further inland could begin later Saturday morning. Winds should ease later in the afternoon.



The Southern Gulf Islands will see northwestly gusts of 70 kilometres per hour, increasing to 90 kilometres per hour mid-morning on Saturday.

BC Ferries has cancelled all sailings before 1 p.m. for the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen-Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay routes in anticipation of the windy conditions.

Nearly every part of the province is subject to some kind of weather warning or special statement on Saturday. (ECCC Weather British Columbia)

Other parts of the province are experiencing bone-chilling cold.

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for Atlin, the B.C. Peace River, Cassiar Mountains, Dease Lake, Fort Nelson, and Prince George. Click here for a comprehensive list of every affected region.

"A bitterly cold arctic ridge of high pressure will remain entrenched over the area for several days. Occasional light winds will give wind chill values down to minus 45," reads a statement from Environment Canada.



Arctic outflow warnings are in effect for the north coast and central coast, including coastal areas and inland.

Environment Canada warns that "an arctic ridge of high pressure will build over the BC Interior and push towards the coast today. Strong outflow winds are expected to develop tonight, driving arctic air through mainland valleys and inlets."



"Temperatures will make a significant drop tonight, with wind chill values falling to at least -20."