Fernie Memorial Arena worker deaths caused by aging equipment failure, poor decisions: report

Three arena workers died in Fernie, B.C., due to the failure of aging equipment and poor operational and management decisions, according to a report by Technical Safety B.C.

In its investigation, TSBC — the independent body that oversees the installation and operation of arena ice-making machinery — found that a small ammonia leak in the ice-making machinery at the Fernie Memorial Arena curling rink escalated into "a rapid release of ammonia" into mechanical room.

Lloyd Smith, Fernie's director of leisure services, Wayne Hornquist, Fernie's chief facility operator and Jason Podloski, a refrigeration technician with contractor CIMCO Refrigeration in Calgary, died from ammonia exposure on Oct. 17, 2017, while trying to repair the ice-maker.

From left, Hornquist, Smith and Podloski. The three men died while trying to fix the Fernie Memorial Arena's ice-making equipment in October 2017. (City of Fernie/Facebook)

Advised to replace chiller in 2010

According to the report, in 2010 a maintenance contractor advised the City of Fernie to replace the piece equipment in question, which is called a "chiller."

City officials initially scheduled funding for the replacement to take place in 2013, but then deferred it to 2014 for financial reasons before deleting the item from financial planning altogether.

In the spring of 2017 a small ammonia leak was detected in the chiller, however the decision was made to put it back into operation on Oct.16 in time for the fall curling season. The next day, the catastrophic ammonia release killed the three men.

CBC News contacted multiple people at the City of Fernie but no one was available for comment.

Technical Safety B.C. has made 18 recommendations to improve safety at provincial arenas.

Exposure to acute levels of ammonia causes trauma to the respiratory system, essentially suffocating a person to death.

The Fernie Memorial Arena remained closed for several months while the RCMP and other organizations investigated the ammonia leak. (Lauren Krugel/The Canadian Press)

RCMP investigation

The incident is also the subject of a WorkSafeBC and RCMP investigation. Under legislation known as the Westray Bill, employers and companies can be charged with criminal negligence in serious injury or death cases.

In January, the City of Fernie filed a court application alleging that Mounties illegally obtained two log books detailing the maintenance and operations of the rink's refrigeration system in the aftermath of the leak.

The application was denied by B.C. Provincial Court Judge Lynal Doerksen, who pointed out that the city could actually be a "suspect" in the criminal probe.

In March of this year, five months after the ammonia leak, the City of Fernie announced it had awarded an $882,000 contract to Startec Refrigeration of Calgary to replace the arena's ammonia refrigeration plant with a system that uses synthetic freon gas as the coolant.

Freon is non-toxic and considered to have no safety issues when used in refrigeration systems at arenas.

