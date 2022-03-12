Drag queens hit the slopes of a B.C. mountain community

Drag queens have been strutting their stuff around Fernie, B.C., this week to spotlight suicide awareness and prevention, with the grand finale of the Fernie Mighty Moose Dragrathon taking place on Friday.

Now in its second year, the Dragathon's grand finale will see drag queens and kings sashay down the slopes of the Fernie Alpine Resort.

Dragathon founder Jack Brooks, also known by his drag personality Isabella GiaVulva, and several friends have been hosting drag events around the city with the aim of raising funds for the Elk Valley Suicide Task Force, a non-profit in the Kootenays that promotes suicide awareness, prevention and support.

These have included an art therapy session, a drag walk — in which kings and queens swaggered through downtown Fernie — and a drag crafting and cocktails night at the Fernie Distillery.

Brooks also held a drag storytime at the Fernie Heritage Library, reading children's books about mental health — A Shelter for Sadness by Anne Booth and A Sky-Blue Bench by Bahram Rahman — to local elementary school children, and a "drag bingo soap opera" for Fernie Secondary School's Rainbow Club, a club promoting equality and inclusion for all gender identities and sexual orientations.

Jack Brooks reads A Shelter for Sadness by Anne Booth, a children's book about mental health, at a drag storytime event at the Fernie Heritage Library. (Submitted by Jack Brooks)

"I was quite nervous because high school kids are scary," said Brooks.

"I did get a couple laughs. To get high school kids laughing, that's a success."

Last year's inaugural event, which Brooks describes as much more modest, saw four local queens and one king raise $10,000 in donations for the non-profit by shredding down the Mighty Moose run — described on the Dragathon's website as the mountain's most "notorious" run, but is in actuality the gentlest run in the Fernie Alpine Resort — as many times as they could over a four-hour period.

Morgan Stock, a member of the Elk Valley Suicide Task Force, says they're fortunate to have partnered with Brooks and describes the collaboration as a perfect fit.

"A huge part of our mission is bringing the community together in a way that tackles stigmas," she said.

"This event aligns so nicely with that."

Friday's Mighty Moose Dragathon grand finale will once again feature kings and queens racing down the Mighty Moose hill, but unlike last year, members of the public will ski alongside them.

Brooks says he's using drag to raise money for suicide awareness and prevention because the practice has helped him manage his mental health and gain confidence.

"I'm a very hairy man, and I used to be really self-conscious about that," he said.

"[Now] I can walk around in a Speedo at the pool … I'm happy being a hairy queen."

Jack Brooks at an art therapy event on March 7 at The Arts Station in Fernie, B.C., one of the events from the week to help raise awareness on suicide prevention and support. (Submitted by Jack Brooks)

Brooks hopes the event will, in addition to raising money through donations, encourage people to embrace their quirks and distinctive interests.

"The main idea is to shine that rhinestone spotlight on mental health," he said.

"But it's also to put a bit of a spotlight on being free to be who you are."