Drivers found guilty in collisions that killed Brazilian exchange student

Two drivers who hit an exchange student in a Burnaby, B.C., crosswalk in 2018 have been found guilty of driving without due care and attention in connection with the teenager's death.

Paul Oliver Wong and Kai Man Cheu were found guilty under the Motor Vehicle Act on Thursday.

Wong and Cheu each hit Fernanda Girotto as she crossed Cariboo Road near the Highway 1 overpass just after 7 a.m. PT on Jan. 17, 2018.

Girotto, 14, died at the scene.

A memorial was created on Cariboo Road in Burnaby, B.C., for international student Fernanda Girotto after she died on Jan. 17, 2018. (CBC)

The student, who was from Brazil, was first hit by a pickup truck driven by Wong.

Court heard Wong got out of his truck and turned on his hazard lights, but Girotto was hit again when a second vehicle driven by Cheu went around Wong's truck.

Neither Wong nor Cheu was criminally charged and impairment was not believed to be a factor. Both pleaded not guilty.

Judge David St. Pierre found the men guilty under the Motor Vehicle Act on Thursday.

Both the Crown and defence agree the men should be fined, but the Crown will argue for a driving prohibition at a later sentencing hearing.

A date for sentencing will be set next week.