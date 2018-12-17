Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a Brazilian exchange student struck in a notorious Burnaby, B.C., crosswalk nearly a year ago.

Fernanda Girotto, 15, was killed at the crossing on Cariboo Road south of Highway 1 just after 7 a.m. PT on Jan. 17.

Paul Oliver Wong, 46, and Kai Man Cheu, 58, were charged under the Motor Vehicle Act last month. Burnaby RCMP confirmed the charges Monday.

Wong is accused of driving without due care and attention as well as failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Cheu has been charged with driving without due care and attention, unsafe passing on the left and crossing a solid double line.

Mounties said two people have been charged because investigators believe there were two impacts.

A memorial on Cariboo Road in Burnaby for international student Fernanda Girotto, who died after being hit by a vehicle on Jan. 17. (CBC)

The section of Cariboo Road is near an off-ramp from Highway 1. Drivers exit the freeway, then round a corner and travel up a rise before heading south on Cariboo Road.

A cyclist was hit and injured in the same area several days after Girotto was killed. The back-to-back collisions prompted calls for new traffic lights at the crossing.

Locals said the intersection sees a dangerous combination of high speed and poor visibility.

Wong and Cheu are expected in court Monday.