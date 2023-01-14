With 'Fentanyl Waltz', B.C. musician Marin Patenaude tries to capture the heartbreak of the toxic drug crisis

Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Marin Patenaude has released a new song that reflects on the impact of Canada's ongoing toxic drug crisis.

Fentanyl Waltz is one of the tracks on her latest album, Sex and Dying, which was released on Jan. 11.

Patenaude spoke to CBC On the Coast's Gloria Macarenko about the her new album, the poisoned drug crisis, her musical influences and growing up in a small town called Horsefly.

This interview has been condensed and edited for length and clarity.

On The Coast 5:22 Singer-songwriter Marin Patenaude discusses her new album "Sex and Dying" She speaks with Gloria Macarenko and her first single "Fentanyl Waltz" which hits home for so many in the Lower Mainland.

What's the story behind Fentanyl Waltz?

It was inspired by the passing of a very good friend, Gemma, and also a very good friend's young daughter. Watching a mother go through that loss was very difficult.

I don't think I know a single person that hasn't known someone who's been affected greatly by this devastating crisis.

When it comes to to songwriting, when you take on these sensitive emotional subjects, what what keeps you strong in that process?

The process itself. That whole process is the healing journey that I make through music. It's why I write music. I wouldn't be alive today if I didn't have that outlet for me personally. It's my absolute therapy.

What else are you exploring with with this new album, Sex & Dying?

Well, the the title gives it away [laughs]. I was thinking about changing the title of it, just not wanting to push away people.

I think I want to normalize a couple of really basic concepts of life that might be taboo or uncomfortable for people to talk about. Neither of those topics have ever been particularly uncomfortable for me to talk about.

What are some of the influences that you look to for for inspiration?

Mostly nature, for sure. But musically, I definitely grew up listening to a lot of Sarah McLachlan and Tori Amos and Joni Mitchell.

Where did you grow up?

I grew up in Horsefly, B.C.

Where is Horsefly?

It's about seven hours north of Vancouver and it's in the middle of the Cariboo nestled in the foothills of the Cariboo Mountains.

Were you on a farm?

We didn't have farm animals, but we have a bunch of acreage up there but not compared to most of the neighbours. Everyone up there has hundreds of cattle.

How many times have you had to say in your life, "it's about seven hours north of Vancouver"?

About a few times a day. Most people don't believe it exists.