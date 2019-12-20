Fentanyl trafficker in Richmond, B.C., sentenced to 15 years after police drug bust

A man in Richmond, B.C., has been sentenced to 15 years in jail for trafficking fentanyl and possessing a restricted firearm.

RCMP arrested Jaroslaw Orzel in August 2017 after executing a search warrant at a Richmond residence.

Officers seized nearly 20 kilograms of fentanyl and other potentially deadly street drugs, including Carfentanil and W-18.

Police also retrieved a handgun and semi-automatic rifle with ammunition and more than $195,000 in cash.

"Just 0.002 of a gram of fentanyl could be fatal and this seizure has potentially prevented an untold number of overdoses," RCMP Chief Supt. Keith Finn wrote in a statement Thursday.

RCMP were tipped off after Canadian border agents identified a suspicious importer in July 2017 linked to seven border seizures of fentanyl through international and courier mail.

The RCMP's federal serious and organized crime unit launched an investigation under the name Project EPhiloxenia.

Orzel pleaded guilty to three of 24 charges, including two counts of trafficking fentanyl and one count of possession of a restricted firearm with accessible ammunition.

The other 21 charges were stayed.