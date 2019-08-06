Female flagger target of attempted abduction, RCMP say

RCMP in Fort St. John, B.C., are investigating an alleged attempted abduction of a female flagger.

Police said in an emailed statement that a dark blue van approached a woman working at a road construction site on Highway 29 at about 9 a.m. Sunday. The site is about 27 kilometres southwest of Charlie Lake.

The van stopped and a man stepped out of the rear doors and tried to pull the woman inside. She fought back and eventually the man retreated back to his vehicle and drove off in the direction of Hudson's Hope, B.C.

The suspect is believed to be a Caucasian male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches, who speaks without an accent. The vehicle is described as a dark blue van with silver striping, a chrome front grill, and barn-style rear doors.

Anyone driving in that area on Aug. 4, who might have dashcam video, or who recognizes the van or the suspect is asked to contact the Ft. St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140.