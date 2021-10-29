Federal vaccine card allowing travel within Canada and internationally now available in B.C.
The B.C. Vaccine Card can still be used to travel until Nov. 30
British Columbia residents can now access the federal government's proof-of-vaccination record allowing for travel within Canada and internationally.
The provincial government says residents can obtain the federal COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination card in the same way 3.7 million people downloaded their card for non-essential activities within the province.
However, the province says Ottawa has indicated it will allow British Columbians to use the B.C. Vaccine Card to travel within the country until Nov. 30, while national proof of vaccination is implemented.
The federal government has said its card can also be used for international travel, but those leaving Canada would need to check the requirements of the country they'll be visiting.
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says the federal vaccine card can be accessed through Health Gateway, the ministry's web service, by phone or at most Service B.C. offices.
Travellers need two doses of a vaccine, with the second one administered at least 14 days before departure.
