Vancouver Police asks for help in locating federal offender
47-year-old Floyd Quincey Herbert was last seen Saturday Jan. 12
Vancouver police are asking for help in locating a federal offender who failed to return to his halfway-house early Saturday morning.
Police say 47-year-old Floyd Quincey Herbert is a first-time federal offender serving a sentence of three years for several crimes, including sexual assault.
Officers say he was granted statutory release in June last year.
Police describe Herbert as being around 5 foot 10 or 1.78 metres tall and weighing 220 pounds or 100 kilograms. They say he has short curly hair that is typically pulled back and covered with a head wrap or baseball cap.
Police say he was last seen with a short full beard, wearing a black head wrap and black baseball cap, black zip-up jacket with a blue hoodie underneath, black pants and black sneakers.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPD</a> need the public's help to locate forty-seven-year-old Floyd Quincey Herbert. Mr. Herbert is a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wanted?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wanted</a> federal offender serving a sentence of 3-years for several crimes, including sexual assault.<br><br>If you see Floyd Quincey Herbert, please call 911. <a href="https://t.co/72o0q4WSZO">https://t.co/72o0q4WSZO</a> <a href="https://t.co/Flw9WziSxj">pic.twitter.com/Flw9WziSxj</a>—@VancouverPD