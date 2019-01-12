Skip to Main Content
Vancouver Police asks for help in locating federal offender

Vancouver Police asks for help in locating federal offender

Vancouver police are asking for tips in locating 47-year-old Floyd Quincey Herbert who did not return to his halfway-house early Saturday morning.

47-year-old Floyd Quincey Herbert was last seen Saturday Jan. 12

The Canadian Press ·
Police describe Herbert as being about 5 foot 10, and 220 pounds. They say he has short curly hair that is typically pulled back and covered with a head wrap or baseball cap. (Vancouver Police)

Vancouver police are asking for help in locating a federal offender who failed to return to his halfway-house early Saturday morning.

Police say 47-year-old Floyd Quincey Herbert is a first-time federal offender serving a sentence of three years for several crimes, including sexual assault.

Officers say he was granted statutory release in June last year.

Police describe Herbert as being around 5 foot 10 or 1.78 metres tall and weighing 220 pounds or 100 kilograms. They say he has short curly hair that is typically pulled back and covered with a head wrap or baseball cap.

Police say he was last seen with a short full beard, wearing a black head wrap and black baseball cap, black zip-up jacket with a blue hoodie underneath, black pants and black sneakers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories