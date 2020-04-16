An inmate at a federal prison in Mission, B.C., has died from apparent complications related to COVID-19.

The inmate was taken from Mission Institution to the Abbotsford Regional Hospital on Wednesday, where they later died, according to a statement from Correctional Service Canada released Thursday.

The federal government agency said this is the first such death at one of its correctional institutions. The identity of the inmate has not yet been released.

As in all cases involving the death of any inmate, Correctional Service Canada said it has notified the coroner, who will review the circumstances of the death.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased during this difficult time. We know the unique vulnerabilities facing correctional institutions during this public health crisis," Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair said in a statement Thursday.

He added that the ministry is looking at further measures to ensure the safety of inmates and staff inside federal correctional institutions.

To date, 54 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus at the medium-security Mission Institution.

