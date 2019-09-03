The Federal Court of Canada ruled on Tuesday a man who praised ISIS on social media should be released after being detained for four years.

Othman Ayed Hamdan, a 38-year-old citizen of Jordan who had lived in northern B.C., was acquitted in September 2017 of four terror-related charges, including counselling the commission of the offence of murder and instructing, directly or indirectly, any person to carry out a terrorist activity.

But immediately after his acquittal, immigration officials arrested him on the grounds that he posed a "danger to the security of Canada." He was ordered out of the country and was being held pending his deportation.

Hamdan was originally ordered to be released Aug. 2 by an Immigration and Refugee Board adjudicator who said the man should not be detained indefinitely. The Federal Court upheld the decision Tuesday, making a standard detention review unnecessary.

"Mr. Hamdan does not pose a danger to the public if released with appropriate conditions," the Federal Court ruled.

"The danger was mitigated, and the situation militated toward release after about four years of detention with no conviction and no prospect for removal at least for another year."

Final details are being worked out, and Hamdan will be released into the custody of a friend near Salmon Arm, B.C., who is posting a $2,000 bond.

The man must also abide by 25 conditions, including not using social media or having access to the internet. Hamdan is also not permitted to drive and must act in accordance with a strict curfew.

Hamdam was arrested after the RCMP identified him as the person behind Facebook posts supporting jihad, calling ISIS "the solution to all our problems," and praising the gunman who killed Cpl. Nathan Cirillo on Parliament Hill in October 2014.