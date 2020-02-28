Fear of coronavirus' impact in Iran overshadows Iranian-Canadians' New Year's plans

The only way Neda Salimian will likely be able to see her husband during Persian New Year is by looking at photos of their family together.

The North Vancouver family is another victim of COVID-19's spread.

Salimian's husband, a Canadian permanent resident is stuck in Iran due to difficulties finding flights out of the country. The country is reporting the highest number of deaths outside of China and two of Canada's most recent cases of coronavirus are connected to Iran.

"We have problems emotionally and also financially. It's too hard, because we are missing him a lot," said Salimian.

She's asking the Canadian government to repatriate her husband and others, so he can be reunited with his 15-year-old son.

"He is missing his dad a lot and he is not feeling comfortable. He feels alone a lot."

Possible discrepancy in Iran's fatality rate

Compounding Salimian's fear is confusion over how many cases of coronavirus there are in Iran.

As of Feb. 28, an Iranian health ministry spokesman was reporting 34 deaths from coronavirus — the highest number outside of China — and 388 cases. That would put the virus' fatality rate at roughly eight per cent, much higher than current estimates of about two per cent.

Neighbouring countries have shut down their borders and many airlines have stopped flying out of Iran, which is why Salimian is demanding the government airlift people like her husband who are stuck.

"We are anxiously monitoring the situation and impatiently waiting for some answers," said Salimian. "We are hoping the Government of Canada can do something for them, as it is so difficult for us to live without him."

WATCH | Foreign affairs minister says "people can use commercial means to come back":

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says there are no further plans to repatriate Canadians from countries affected by Covid-19. He's advising Canadians be vigilant when travelling internationally. 2:47

Earlier this week, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the government is not planning on airlifting more people back to Canada.

"We have pockets of people who need consular assistance and that's what we're doing, but there's not been a request, nor is there a plan, to repatriate a significant group of people," Champagne said on Wednesday.

So instead, travel agencies like Keivan Karbalaei's Apadan Travel are trying to help families reunite via commercial means.

That's proving difficult, as only one airline is flying out of Iran.

"Qatar Airways used to have 40 flights to Iran… now they changed to seven flights weekly," said Karbalaei.

WATCH | Iranian-Canadians are struggling to bring their families together:

Keivan Karbalaei, co-founder of Apadana Travel Corp., says only one airline is flying out of Iran due to the coronavirus outbreak. 1:42

Even when there are seats, Karbalaei says prices are proving to be a deterrent.

"We found just one seat for $4,200 … usually it's $2,000 or less."

Difficulties in reuniting Iranian-Canadians

Vancouver's Golsa Saadi was planning on picking her father up from the airport after he got a visa to visit her for Nowruz, the Iranian New Year.

Instead, his Turkish Airlines flight out of Tehran was also cancelled, and they'll be spending the holiday apart.

"I can't even talk about it, it's so hard. Everyday I wake up and the first thing I do is check the news."

WATCH | One of coronavirus' hardest impacts continues to be family separation

Golca Saadi's father is stuck in Iran after his flight was cancelled. She says it's been very difficult getting updates from airlines operating out of the country. 1:22

Saadi says it's been difficult finding any information about flights, as the airlines haven't been very helpful.

"It's not my responsibility to call them every day and ask them to tell me the situation of my flight."

Her father has his bags packed and is ready to leave but doesn't know what's going to happen

Karbalaei says most people he's spoken to fear getting stuck in Iran more than the virus itself.

"Many passengers, their concern is not about the disease. Their concern, they said, maybe we go to Iran and we get stuck there."

Without any help from the government, Salimian and Saadi's loved ones are, for now, stuck in Iran.