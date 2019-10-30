Father and son charged with murder in fatal Surrey fight

More than a year after Lakhwinder Singh Bal was killed in a fight in Surrey, B.C., a father and son have been charged with his murder.

Bal, 48, died on Aug. 19, 2018 after getting into an altercation in the alley beside a McDonald's parking lot near Prince Charles Boulevard and 96th Avenue.

On Friday, 73-year-old Gurmail Biring and his 42-year-old son Daljeet Biring were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Bal's death, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

"I am exceedingly proud of our investigators and policing partners for their tireless work on behalf of Mr. Lakhwinder Bal's family and the wider community," IHIT Supt. Dave Chauhan said in a press release.

Lakhwinder Bal was 48 when he was killed. (IHIT)

At the time of Bal's death, investigators said the fatal fight broke out after a verbal disagreement.

Investigators say the homicide was not random or gang-related. Both Birings appeared in B.C. provincial court on Monday.