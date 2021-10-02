Father of alleged bear attack victim sues Greater Vancouver Zoo

A Vancouver man alleges in a lawsuit that the Greater Vancouver Zoo is responsible for a 2019 bear attack that left his young daughter with physical and psychological injuries.

Richard Hanson filed the lawsuit on behalf of his daughter Sophia Hanson, who was two years old at the time of the alleged attack.

The lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Dec. 19, claims the attack was caused by negligence of the Greater Vancouver Zoo and K-Bros Developments Corporation, the company that owns the Aldergrove property where the zoo is located.

According to the lawsuit, Hanson's daughter visited the zoo on Aug. 5, 2019 when she allegedly stuck her arm through "an unguarded chain link fence" at the black bear exhibit and a group of bears attacked and mauled her arm.

The girl sustained multiple injuries including a wrist fracture, partial amputation of her finger, loss of muscle tissue and scarring, says the lawsuit.

Lawsuit claims 'negligence, breach of contract'

According to the lawsuit, the zoo and the property owner owed a duty of care to Sophia Hanson as a patron of the zoo.

"At all material times, the fence and/or the bears constitute a hazard to invitees accessing the premises," reads the suit.

"The plaintiff's injuries, loss and damage occurred as a result of the defendants' negligence, breach of contract, and breach of statutory duties pursuant to to the Occupiers Liability Act and Negligence Act."

It seeks damages for pain and suffering, loss of income earning capacity, and the cost of past and future care.

The lawsuit doesn't specify a dollar amount sought for damages, but, in addition to the injuries, claims damages on behalf of the girl's family members for the care she received and any future care, including for lost wages.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and a response to the lawsuit has not yet been filed.

According to the zoo's website, three North American black bears are currently kept at the zoo. The two females and one male are five years old and were rescued from Alaska after their mother was lost in a human-wildlife conflict.