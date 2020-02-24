Alberta man, 2 children killed after car crashes down B.C. highway embankment
Children, aged 8 and 6, died after being rushed to hospital
A man and two children have died after their car went over a highway barrier and down an embankment south of Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday.
RCMP said the driver lost control of his sedan on a curve along Highway 5A near Stump Lake at 5:45 p.m. PT. A statement said the car went over the concrete barrier and crashed down the steep embankment before coming to a stop.
The driver, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two child passengers, aged six and eight, were rushed to hospital but later died of their injuries.
All three people were from southern Alberta, RCMP said.
RCMP Cpl. Jodie Shelkie said Mounties could not confirm how the driver and passengers were related in order to protect their identities, as per the Privacy Act.
The BC Coroners Service and B.C. RCMP's Central Interior Traffic Services are investigating the crash.
"At this time, it's not clear exactly what the cause of the collision was," Shelkie said.
No other vehicles were involved.
