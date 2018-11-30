Fatally shot Bhangra promoter associated with drug trade, IHIT says

IHIT says Ranjeev "Raj" Sangha, 41, who was killed earlier this week in Surrey, had associations with the drug trade.

Sangha was shot down on Southview Drive near 146th Street in the Panorama Ridge neighbourhood around 11:45 a.m. PT on Monday, Nov. 26.

Sangha was well-known in the city for promoting Bhangra, a popular, traditional Punjabi dance.

Homicide investigators initially said Sangha had no ties to gangs and was not known to police but IHIT's Frank Jang said Friday that new information from police partners outside of B.C. indicated Sangha was associated with drug activity.

"Although the exact motive for his motive has not yet been confirmed, we believe that his connections to the drug trade played a role in his death," Jang said.

"We realize that for some in the community this news may come as a surprise and for some it may not ... We need people to step forward."

Investigators at the taped-off the scene of Monday's shooting. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

'I had no absolutely no idea'

Sukhi Pangalia, a friend who knew Sangha for over 20 years, says he was shocked to hear about Sangha's reported associations with the drug trade.

"I had no absolutely no idea, clue or knowledge of such activities," Pangalia said. "I honestly do not believe he would be involved with any of that activity. I'm totally surprised."

Pangalia said Sangha was a "legend" in the Punjabi community and called him a "stand-up guy" willing to help anyone.

"He just loved uplifting our culture. He just loved promoting the culture and being a mentor for the kids. That's his legacy."

Tips sought

Jang said the recent revelations about Sangha do not influence IHIT's commitment to solving his death.

The shooter is believed to have left the area in a black four-door sedan that was later found burning on Cambie Road near No. 5 Road, about 100 metres from a pedestrian path.

The shooter was seen leaving the crime scene in this black four-door sedan. (IHIT)

Police are asking people who may have seen the car to come forward. They are also seeking dashcam video from drivers who were travelling between Surrey and Richmond along Highway 99 or 91 between 11:46 a.m. and 12:49 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those wishing to remain anonymous can phone Crime Stoppers.