Truck driver killed in fiery crash on Highway 1 in Surrey

A driver is dead after a fiery truck crash on Highway 1 overnight in Surrey, B.C.

The driver lost control of a large commercial truck and hit an embankment near the 176 Street overpass just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Surrey RCMP.

The truck burst into flames, sending a thick cloud of smoke into the air. The cloud could be seen as far as the 200 Street exit into Langley.

Surrey RCMP said the driver was killed in the crash.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as much as possible and exit Highway 1 at 200 Street as officers investigate the incident. All westbound traffic on the highway will have to exit before 176 Street.

A statement said traffic will be affected for an "undetermined" time.