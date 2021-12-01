1 dead, 1 injured in late-night crash in Surrey

One person is dead and another injured after a two-vehicle collision in Surrey, B.C., late Tuesday night.

According to Surrey RCMP, police, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene of the crash in the 18100-block of 16 Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. PT.

Police say one of the drivers died at the scene while a second person was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Surrey RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team is investigating the collision with help from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha told CBC News that alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash but weather and road conditions might have played a role.

Traffic on 16th Avenue was shut down between 176 Street and 184 Street overnight. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday the road remained closed. Sangha said it is expected to reopen around 10 a.m.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca if they wish to remain anonymous.