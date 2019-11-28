Fatal stabbing Vancouver's 9th homicide of the year

Vancouver police are investigating the city's ninth homicide of 2019 after a 43-year-old man was stabbed near Main and Hastings Thursday morning.

The victim made his way to the the area of Robson and Denman streets in the West End where he collapsed. Police were called out for a man in distress around 10 a.m.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.