Homicide investigators seek tips following fatal Surrey stabbing

Police in Surrey say a 45-year-old man died of stab wounds after an altercation on a bus, followed by a swarming near 184 Street and Fraser Highway Thursday evening.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the case from Surrey RCMP and is urging witnesses to come forward with information.

Mounties in Surrey said they responded to a report of a stabbing in the East Clayton neighbourhood of Surrey close to the Township of Langley around 10 p.m. PT and found the victim suffering from serious injuries.

The victim later died in hospital.

Police believe the man was involved in a confrontation with a woman on a transit bus. Upon exiting the bus at 184th Street and Fraser Highway, police say the victim was confronted by a group of youths before being fatally stabbed.

Investigators are not saying who stabbed the victim.

One person arrested, then released

Police said shortly after the incident one person was arrested in relation to the stabbing but has since been released.

No charges have been laid in relation to the violence.

Investigators want to hear from witnesses with any information.

"We also want to appeal to those people who may have been part of the group and were witnesses to the incident to come forward," Detective Corporal Sukhi Dhesi said in a release.

IHIT is also asking for anyone with dashcam video who was in the area of 184 Street and Fraser Highway between 9:50 p.m and 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.