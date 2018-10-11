Man dead after shooting near school in Surrey, B.C.

The RCMP are investigating a fatal shooting near an elementary school in Surrey, B.C.

Police say they were called to the 6700 block of 130 Street — a quiet residential neighborhood — around 2 p.m. PT, and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who died from his injuries.

They say it does not appear to be a random act.

The victim, an adult male, has died from his injuries. The area will be cordoned off for some time. Any further updates will come from the <a href="https://twitter.com/HomicideTeam?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HomicideTeam</a>. <a href="https://t.co/y9kYzfLQBJ">https://t.co/y9kYzfLQBJ</a> —@SurreyRCMP

Police have closed 130 Street between 64th and 68th Avenue and say it will remain that way for "a significant amount of time."

The location of the shooting is about 200 metres from Martha Jane Norris Elementary School.

According to Surrey School District, the school was in a lockout for about 25 minutes, ending at about 2:45 p.m.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to the scene and is working with the Surrey RCMP.

