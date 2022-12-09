B.C. homicide team and Coquitlam RCMP investigate fatal shooting

B.C.'s homicide unit is investigating after a woman was fatally shot Thursday night in Coquitlam, RCMP say.

In a news release, Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said police received a report of a shooting on Lambert Way near Turner Avenue, in a residential area in the north of the city, shortly before 11 p.m. PT.

"Responding officers located a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle and immediately began lifesaving measures. The woman later succumbed to her injuries on scene," Hodgins said.

She said police are still gathering evidence but they believe it was an isolated incident.





She says the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in, as well as Coquitlam Victim Services, a department of the RCMP that provides support to victims or witnesses of crime or other traumatic events.

Police are looking for any witnesses or people who have dashcam, surveillance or cellphone footage to call or email the IHIT information line.

CBC has contacted IHIT for more information.

The homicide team is expected to give an update on a separate homicide in nearby Surrey, B.C., at 3 p.m. PT Friday.