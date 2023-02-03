Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·New

Few details after shooting in Burnaby leaves 1 man dead

Police in Burnaby say they are investigating a fatal shooting in a residential area that has left one man dead.

Police say man was found dead in vehicle on Mulberry Drive

CBC News ·
A picture of the back of a police officer. He is wearing a jacket that reads ' Police LMD -IHIT Lower Mainland Integrated Homicide Investigation Team'.
IHIT has taken over the investigation of a fatal shooting in Burnaby, Mounties say. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Police in Burnaby say they are investigating a fatal shooting in a residential area that has left one man dead.

In a statement, Burnaby RCMP said officers were called around noon Thursday to Mulberry Drive, a secluded street a short drive from the Cariboo Road overpass crossing Highway 1.

They found a man dead in a vehicle and secured the scene. They say the shooting appears targeted, and there are no further risks to the public. They are asking for dashcam video or witnesses who might have seen anything.

Police offered no further details, adding the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

CBC has attempted to contact IHIT but has yet to receive a response.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now